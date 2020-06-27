(Shenandoah) – One traditional Shenandoah event is taking place as planned this fall—with safety precautions.
A release from the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association announces that the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay will run September 12th as scheduled. Race officials, however, encourage entrants to have alternative transportation to the starting line or back to the start after the race. The marathon and marathon relay start in Malvern, and run via the trail to Shenandoah. The half marathon starts in Imogene, and runs to Shenandoah on the trail.
Social distancing will take place throughout the event. Participants are asked to arrive early for packet pickup, especially the day of the race. Packet pickup on the day before the race, and day of the race, will start earlier. Masks will be required at packet pickup, and on the buses. Race starts will be socially distanced, with faster runners starting first. The race is chip timed so that each runner’s time begins when they cross the starting line.
Other precautions include providing bottled beverages at water stations, though water refilling coolers will be available if runners want to full their own containers, including camelbacks. Also, the post race party and awards ceremony has been eliminated this year.
Early registration deadline has been extended to July 24th. Participants can register at GetMeRegistered.com, or print the entry form and mail it to shenandoahiowa.net.
SCIA officials add the event could be canceled if COVID-19 infection rates worsen in the area, or the number of entries are too low.