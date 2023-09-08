(Shenandoah) -- Hundreds of runners from all over KMAland and beyond descend upon Shenandoah and Imogene for late-summer long distance action.
Saturday marks the 12th running of the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay. Activities begin with the marathon and marathon relay's start at 7:30 a.m. in Shenandoah, while the half marathon begins at Imogene's Saint Patrick's Church at 8 a.m. Shelly Warner is marketing director with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Warner says the marathon follows a familiar course.
"Right now, the half marathon starts in Imogene, and runs to Shenandoah, and finishes in front of the historical museum," said Warner. "The marathon and marathon relay start in front of the historical museum, and then run through town out to the Wabash Trace and Sportsman's Park, then run past Imogene, turn around on a certain spot, then run back--so, it's an out-and-back race now. And, of course, they finish at the same place."
Runners have a 6-hour time limit, with the finish line closing at 1:30 p.m. SCIA officials say "unique and fun" water stations are planned every 2 miles, with first aid and emergency service available along the trail. Warner says the marathon is a big shot in the arm for the community's retail sector.
"People come from all over KMAland for this race," she said. "So, it's good for our economy. They come here and they stay in the hotels, buy gas, eat--the whole ball of wax. So, it's good to bring outside money into the community."
Scores of volunteers are expected to pitch in for the event. Medals will be awarded at the finish line, where snacks and beverages are available. An awards ceremony takes place later in the day at the Depot Restaurant. More information is available from SCIAIowa.com.