(Council Bluffs) -- One of KMAland's prominent trails weathered December's storms and has had a typical winter turnout.
That's according to Southwest Iowa Natural Trails President Becca Castle Laughlin, who tells KMA News clean-up efforts from December's derecho had been ongoing along the 63-mile trail. While the storm did no significant damage to the trail itself, Laughlin says they did experience a heavy amount of trees and branches down all along the path. However, she adds they did receive a significant amount of volunteer work.
"There were trees down along the entire length of the trail from that," Laughlin said. "We had a lot of volunteers that went out individually and helped out, and then we also have a very small work crew that went out and did what they were able to also."
As of now, Laughlin says clean-up efforts from the December storm have been completed.
With warmer temperatures following early January's snow, Laughlin says other winter concerns along the trail are still prominent, including restricting snowmobile or ATV usage. Additionally, Laughlin says patrons should still avoid heading onto the trails too early.
"When the trail is wet from the spring thaw, or like right now, there's some areas that would be fine but there's other areas in the shade where the snow has melted and it's really just left the trail in a soft condition that's very susceptible to damage," Laughlin said.
Laughlin says she has seen some ATV tracks left in the Shenandoah area on the trail but says it's difficult to enforce the rule due to the sheer size of area needing to be covered.
"We really rely upon folks doing what they should be doing and following the rules by not getting on the trail with a motorized vehicle," Laughlin said. "It's also used for cross country skiing, people that like to snow shoe and fat bike in the winter. So it may seem like there's not as many folks out using it, and there's not quite as many, but there is still a constituency using the trail all year round."
Approved uses on the trail year-round include foot, bicycle, wheelchair, ski, or snowshoe.
For more information on the trail and its various uses and maintenance, visit the Wabash Trace Nature Trail website.