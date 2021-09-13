(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah City Council members will reconsider a proposal for special signs to be place along the Wabash Trace and in Sportman's Park.
Discussion on the signs is back on the council's agenda Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News officials with Shenandoah's Rotary Club proposed the signs under joint sponsorship with the city, in order to point bicyclists and motorists near the trace in the direction of services available in the community.
"The Rotary, a while back, applied for a matching grant with their national organization," said Lyman, "and were awarded that to make some signs. The idea being, they wanted to link where the trace comes through town with more of the downtown area with how the trace kind of cuts through the northeast corner of town. We're trying to draw some of those bikers into the downtown area a little more, and in our parks and everywhere else. They worked with some folks to produce these signs."
Council Jon Eric Brantner motioned to approve the signs at the council's last meeting in late August. But, the motion died for lack of a second.
"The council wanted to see what the final language would look like on all the signs," he said, "so, that why they did not take any action at that time. But, they've been provided that now, and will decide what to do going forward."
In other business, council members will consider bids on city-owned properties for sale, and granting extensions for properties under renovation.
"We've got 805 Southwest Road, 308 North Center Street, 102 East Grant Street--those are the three that we've received bids on," said Lyman. "Then, the extensions are related to 809 West Summit and 208 East Sheridan Avenue."
Also Tuesday, the council is expected to grant final authorization for applying for State Revolving Fund loan for upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant improvements, and discuss a proposal from Shenandoah Medical Center for tax-exempt status for a proposed cancer center expansion on the hospital's east side. Other agenda items include street closures associated with Shenfest and a report on the Page County Landfill.