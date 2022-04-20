(Shenandoah) -- The Wabash Trace Nature Trail is getting ready for their annual Spring Kickoff.
The event being held Saturday, April 23 returns after being put on pause for the last two years. The money raised from the kickoff goes towards helping to maintain the 63-mile long trail. Joining the Tuesday KMA “Morning Show,” Wabash Trace Nature Trail organizer Becca Castle Laughlin says the fundraiser is just one of the many parts to maintain the trail.
“We cover four counties, eight communities, and there’s 72 bridges,” said Castle Laughlin. “It takes a lot to maintain it, and we do it on a shoestring and we have for years. We have a very small work crew that goes out and does some maintenance, but most of it’s done by volunteers.”
Both a live and silent auction will be held during the kickoff with a variety of items for people to bid on. Some of the fan-favorites in this year’s auctions are the overnight stays along different points on the Wabash Trace. Along with the auctions, there will also be a social hour and a dinner. Castle Laughlin says that the fundraiser is a great time to connect with community members.
“It’s really a good chance for everybody to get together at the beginning of the season again,” said Castle Laughlin. “Meet some new people, rekindle relationships with folks that you might go on bike rides with all summer that you haven’t seen for a while, and also raise some money for the Trace.”
Several awards will be given out during the kickoff as well. These awards recognize some of the volunteers that have shown great dedication to maintaining and promoting the Wabash Trace.
The kickoff on Saturday will begin with the social hour at the Izaak Walton Lodge at 5:30PM, followed by the dinner and live auction. You can register or find out more about the event online on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Becca Castle Laughlin here: