(Clarinda) -- Page County officials heard the thanks of at least one resident regarding a recent decision on the types of rock they plan to put on county roads.
During its latest regular meeting, the county board of supervisors heard about dust issues on granular surface roads from county resident Tom Wagoner. At its August 10th meeting, the board approved using Missouri standards when purchasing rock for application on county roads. Wagoner has previously expressed concerns over the size of the aggregates in the previous stone received from the local quarry, citing a high number of fine particles on the lower end of the road mix. On top of some motor grader operators blending in and contaminating the road material mix with dirt and sod, creating more uneven surfaces, Wagoner says the finer particles in the mix make a high amount of dust.
"We've talked about material and a lot of people are not familiar with the sieve analysis or the gradation of materials," he said, "but that lower end, I'll call it a negative, all it is is a fugitive dust--it's a health hazard and a safety hazard."
Before the board's decision early last month to switch its standards, Wagoner's concerns dated back to 2016. Calling the switch to Missouri standards a step in the right direction, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says the cleaner rock removes waste and saves the county money.
"4,500 tons of dust is what we were buying," said Holmes. "There's a difference in two gradation samples we've seen and we're accepting the one that takes less but still has some smaller mix in it. But, that doesn't count the water weight that we're saving--it's about $100,000 a year for a better mix. I'm very excited about this and I think it's one of the biggest things since I've been on this board that's changed for the better."
At the August 10th meeting, County Engineer J.D. King said the rock they had been receiving from the Page County quarry ranged from an inch and a quarter for the top size to "number eights," one of the fine particle categories in a sieve analysis, on the bottom end. He added that compared to some of the products prepared for Missouri roads, which required a bottom end of a half-inch. While it took several years, Wagoner adds he is pleased to see them move towards less fine particles.
"When you think about the gradation being a recipe, you need to have the proper proportions and sizes," said Wagoner. "So, a statement I know (Holmes) made about continuing to look into cleaner stone, that can not be more true. Because, you have to do that to bring that negative that's clear over here, and even think about getting back into the center."
King also added at the August 10th meeting that they plan to test out the new specifications for the next couple of years.