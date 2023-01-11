(Des Moines) -- Democratic leaders in the Iowa Legislature say Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address falls short of targeting Iowan's needs.
That's according to Iowa Senate Democratic Minority Leader Zach Wahls, who gave his take in an interview with Iowa PBS following the address. A hot topic will carry over from the previous session after Reynolds introduced Education Savings Accounts, which would set aside state funds to help families attend public schools. However, Wahls says the initiative fails to address the "true" needs of school systems in Iowa.
"If the Republicans were serious about using taxpayer dollars in a responsible way, they would put (permanent) limits on the income thresholds for people who would qualify for these 'voucher schemes,'" said Wahls. "We know what the real shortage in our Iowa schools is that we have thousands of open teaching positions, we have a difficult time finding bus drivers, paraeducators, the gym teachers -- the people who actually help teach our children day in and day out. That's the real problem facing Iowa public education today."
Wahls added Iowa falls nearly $1,300 behind the national average in per pupil funding to public schools. The Coralville Democrat expects senate democrats to introduce an amendment to extend the low-income priority that would only last three years under Reynold's voucher proposal and to bring similar accountability measures to private schools.
"One of the biggest concerns that we have is that when you look at the so-called performance of private schools, part of that is because they can be selective in who they admit," he said. "Iowa's public education system exists to train all Iowa students, not just some Iowa students. This is about having a democracy and a state that works for all of us and not just a select few."
Reynolds has also proposed reducing the number of cabinet agencies in the state from 37 to 16. While agreeing the state needs to continue to find efficiencies, Wahls hopes Republicans don't rush to drastically alter the state's structure, particularly given nearly a third of the legislatures are in the first session.
"This is going to be a conversation that I'm sure we have for many years before it gets over," said Wahls. "That's okay because these are the kinds of decisions that need to be made very deliberately and carefully and not rushed into recklessly. Unlike the Iowa Republican decision to privatize the Medicaid system which has had catastrophic consequences when they just rushed into something without doing their due diligence."
Democrats face a 34-16 Republican majority in the Iowa Senate for the 90th General Assembly.