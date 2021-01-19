(Glenwood) -- Names are being accepted for a waiting list on the next round of coronavirus vaccinations in Mills County.
Residents eligible under phase 1B of vaccine distribution may call Mills County Public Health's special phone number, 712-274-3643, Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes tells KMA News the waiting list was established after the Iowa Department of Public Health identified the individuals included under phase 1B.
"That has been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Health as person who are age 75 or older," said Lynes, "are first responders, all school staff, people living in congregate settings, inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, and then some limited government officials who do state business at the capitol during the legislative session. So, that's who we know will be eligible for the 1B priority phase."
Though the shots are expected to be administered no later than February 1st, the exact date of the vaccine's allocation to Mills County, and the number of doses made available, are unavailable. Lynes says the county set up the waiting list because of the huge interest from residents.
"We're not currently scheduling actual appointments for the vaccines until we know when and exactly how much we will receive," she said. "But, we are willing to establish this wait list, and I have to tell you, we have had an abundance of interest in this in Mills County. Before we opened the line up, I think we had 365 messages on that line. And, it has been ringing nonstop since then. So, we're getting a really good list put together."
Lynes says people who previously called to be placed on a waiting list don't have to call again. Nor should school personnel call.
"If you are 1B, and you are school personnel," said Lynes, "please know that you do not have to call our vaccine line, and be put on a wait list. We are coordinating with the school districts, and will be setting up clinics specifically for school staff through their school district. So, there's no need to call that line if you are school staff."
She adds the county continues to administer shots to phase 1A individuals at Glenwood's old ShopKo Building.
"We have to do two shots," she said. "The first one, we've given to all interested health care personnel in Mills County. If anyone is in that category, and has not received their first vaccine, I would invite them to reach out to us. We would be happy to get them in."
Additionally, phase 1A individuals may receive booster shots beginning Wednesday.