(Shenandoah) -- Local history buffs will have a chance to learn about some of the earliest Shenandoah residents during the 150th celebration of ShenFest.
The "Walk Through History" event, put on by the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society and Museum, provides a history of significant figures who have lived in Shenandoah. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Wednesday, Chairman of the Committee for the walk through Becky Barr says this year's event will have six early Shenandoah residents portrayed. The first half will showcase some of the earliest community service members.
"Anna Crose is going to be at the Flatiron clock and she will be portrayed by Alicia Schroder, she was one of the earliest families to live in Shenandoah," Barr said. "John Swanson will be at the Priest Park Garden, he was involved in the gardening of the parks in Shenandoah in the 1800s, and he will be portrayed by Jim Cloepfil. Berdena Jay will be located at the Library, she was our first librarian, and she will be portrayed by Joy (Stortvedt)."
Meanwhile, the second half of the walkthrough showcases some of the earliest railroad and grocery store founders.
"Andrew Irwin will be at the Shenandoah Museum, and he will be portrayed by Pete Francis, and he worked in different places starting in 1881 in Shenandoah," Barr said. "Asa West will be at the Depot Deli, he was one of our first railroad agents, and he will be portrayed by Larry Cowherd. And the last one, Patrick Mentzer, he and his brothers started our first grocery store downtown, and he will be portrayed by Dean Adkins, and he will be located close to the (Legacy 3) Theater."
Barr says information and locations will be available at multiple spots throughout the walk through.
"Each actor will have brochures that will list all of the locations, and the people that are acting the parts," Barr said. "It is a fundraiser for the museum, so there will be baskets to drop money in for that."
The event will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. More information on the "Walk Through History" event can be found by the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association website. You can hear the full interview with Becky Barr below.