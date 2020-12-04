Updated Story Dec. 4, 2020 8:47 a.m.
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City authorities say a suspect wanted on multiple charges has been taken into custody.
Authorities on Thursday had asked for information on the location of 50-year-old Joshua Norman Fuller. Nebraska City Police say that Fuller has been located. He was wanted for first-degree domestic assault, failure to aid seriously injured person and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for an incident that occurred earlier this week.
Nebraska City Police were assisted by the Otoe County Sheriff's Office, Nemaha County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Unit, the Warrensburg, Missouri Police Department and numerous other agencies. Further information regarding Fuller's capture has not been released.
Original Story Dec. 3, 2020 3:04 p.m.
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect and vehicle in a recent incident.
Police are searching for 50-year-old Joshua Fuller. He was last seen driving a white 1995 Ford F-150 pickup, with possible Iowa license plate IIR-910. The public is advised not to approach Fuller. Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency or Nebraska City Police 402-873-6666, and speak to Captain Lonnie Neeman, or Sergeants Benjamin Murry or Christopher Richardson.
Photos of the vehicle are provided below: