(Clarinda) -- Sunny weather this week is spurring progress on a major road resurfacing project in Page County.
That's according to Page County Engineer J.D. King, who tells KMA News crews from Henningsen Construction out of Atlantic have been making significant progress on the first lift of fresh asphalt on O Avenue -- or the Stanton Road -- west of Clarinda. King says the crews have been out in full force this week, completing both lanes north of the Bethesda intersection to the Page-Montgomery County line, and have begun working south towards Highway 2.
"This is the first lift of two lifts of asphalt and we're looking for good weather and should get the paving done here in a couple of weeks," said King. "There's other things associated with that project but of course the main event is the asphalt pavement."
King says the crews are using a method to keep the two lanes as even as possible as they slowly work south to complete the 11-mile stretch of road.
"They were south of Bethesda yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon paving in the northbound lane, and now they've backed up and they're paving south in the southbound lane," said King. "So they're paving one lane and then the next day backing up and pave in the other lane to keep the lanes even."
While the weather has allowed for ample paving time this week, King says mother nature hasn't always been cooperative since paving began back in mid-May.
"Last week we paved two days, and with a five or six day work week, paving two days out of that we're not making progress," said King. "But that's the function of the weather."
King still urges caution for motorists who utilize the road as flaggers and pilot cars are still being used to navigate traffic, with one lane closed for paving. While an exact date is hard to pin down due to supplies and weather, King says it will likely be a couple of weeks before paving is completed.