(Sidney) -- Unseasonably mild weather is boosting preliminary work on at least one major building project in the Sidney School District.
Ground was broken last month on the Career Technical Education addition to Sidney's Junior-Senior High School--a major piece of the district's renovation and expansion project. Voters passed a $10 million bond issue in November of last year to pave the way for a myriad of improvements to Sidney's school facilities. Sidney Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the CTE portion of the project is well underway.
"Hopefully, we'll have the pad finished as far as the dirtwork for the building site at the junior-senior high this week," said Hood, "so that they potentially can start working next week on some foundational stuff for the building. The building is supposed to start coming the first week in December, so hopefully, the weather holds and that kind of thing. Knock on wood, things are moving in a good direction right now."
Hood cites recent temperatures in the 70s as the reason for the initial dirtwork progress.
"It's not typical for this time of year," he said. "So, we've been pretty fortunate so far with the weather."
Earlier this week, the Sidney School Board postponed the re-bidding of the project's general trades package--which entails a fire suppression system at the elementary building. A public hearing was reset for December 3rd. Plans call for the entire project--including the CTE and elementary school renovations--to be completed within the next year-to-18 months. Work on renovations to the district's football and track stadium will begin after the school building renovations are completed.