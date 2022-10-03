(Council Bluffs) – A Washington man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on drug charges following his arrest in Pottawattamie County.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 22-year-old Brian James Bell of Mount Vernon, Washington was sentenced Friday to 66 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charge stems from a traffic accident in June 2021 on Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County.
Authorities say they observed Bell carrying a backpack away from the scene of the accident. Following a search, authorities located 97 grams of methamphetamine and two loaded firearms. The case was investigated by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force.