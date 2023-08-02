(Fontanelle) -- Heavy precipitation is causing a bypass of untreated wastewater from the city of Fontanelle.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say the wastewater is flowing from Washington and Main Streets in town to an unnamed tributary running over a mile before reaching the Middle Nodaway River. Officials say the bypassing began shortly after 2:50 a.m. Wednesday. The discharge amount is unknown at this time.
DNR officials are monitoring the situation and seek more information regarding the extent of the discharge. Residents are advised to stay away from this area until the bypass has stopped.