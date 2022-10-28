(Clarinda) -- Construction of a new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda has hit the home stretch.
During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Incorporated -- the project's general contractor -- for just over $93,490. However, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says after Wednesday's pay application, they are down to roughly the last $50,000 in retainage for the project.
"As they get the punch list items completed, we're releasing more of the retainage, and last I knew there was only about 10 items left on the punch list," said McClarnon. "So, after this pay application, we'll be down last roughly $52,000 on the project. So, they're making good progress and things seem to be working pretty well."
McClarnon tells KMA News that the punch list entails minor adjustments.
"Some of the doors weren't sealed as tightly as we wanted them sealed, so they're working on that and there's some issues with some of the software that they're utilizing," McClarnon explained. "There was also a couple of small leaks that they were working on in the roof. So, it's really overall just minor stuff that they're working on right now."
City officials opted to borrow money from the State Revolving Fund to pay for the nearly $15 million project. However, funds through the American Rescue Plan Act are expected to help offset how much the city will need to borrow.
McClarnon says the city will likely see the project fully complete by the end of this year.
"My hope is that by the last meeting next month in November that we do have it completed and do the last pay request," he said. "If not then, I'm assuming it will be by the end of the year, so sometime in December then."
The final pay application would cap off nearly two years of construction for the plant, which has been online since late 2021.