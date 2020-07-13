(Shenandoah) -- Mandated improvements are planned for Shenandoah's wastewater treatment plant.
Discussion on upgrades to the plant is on the agenda for Tuesday's Shenandoah City Council meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city's engineering firm will outline the planned improvements, as well as plans to seek federal funding for the work.
"We've got a variety of improvements we're going to do out at the plant," said Lyman. "Our engineers with JEO Consulting are going to advise the council on that, and seek some direction on some decisions going forward with that, and give the clerk and myself the approval to go ahead and apply for funds through the USDA Rural Development loan program."
Lyman says certain renovations are required in order to state and federal wastewater standards.
"One of the requirements that we have is to reduce the coliform coming out of our affluent--the outflow of the plant," he said. "So, we'll be adding UV treatment there to help make sure we're knocking that out to a standard the DNR is coming down with. It's not in effect yet, and we're already heeding the current standard. It's just that we're adding to this, as well.
"On the federal side, they want to see us reduce our nitrogen that we're releasing in the water. We're already meeting the current standard, but the way our plant is designed and operated, it doesn't really reduce nitrogen, with the trickling filter that we have. So, we would have to get a new processing type of treatment, essentially."
Also on the agenda: a request from the Shenandoah Rotary Club to adopt the nodes in the downtown business district along Sheridan Avenue. Lyman says club officials propose to assist the city's street and park and recreation departments in the nodes' upkeep.
"We do have the proposal for redoing the streetscape project," said Lyman. "But, we kind of put a pin into that, with all the impacts of COVID-19 and everything on the general fund. So, we'll just need help having the Rotary help keeping looking pretty and good in the meantime."
Council members are also expected to award a contract for projects at Shenandoah Regional Airport, including a four-unit hangar.