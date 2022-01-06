(Omaha) -- Drought conditions and low snowpack levels continue to project low runoff and force conservation efforts along the Missouri River Basin.
Chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, John Remus, says flood conservation efforts put in place in July 2021 will continue into the 2022 navigation season and potentially longer. Thus, Remus says minimum releases from the Gavins Point dam in South Dakota will remain throughout the winter season. However, during the Corps' first conference call of 2022, Remus says the releases do consider the multiple uses along the lower river.
"The U.S. Corps of Engineers understands the importance of the Missouri River Basin in providing water for irrigation, municipal, and industrial uses throughout the basin," Remus said. "We try to operate the water supply requirements of the basin to the extent reasonably possible, and there is presently and will be adequate water in the reservoirs and in the river regions between the reservoirs, to serve all water supply needs."
Remus says the minimum releases from the South Dakota dam may be raised to lessen the impacts of any winter ice formation or cold temperatures in the lower basin.
Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, says snowpack levels near the Rocky Mountains remain below normal. Pair this with persistent drought conditions, and Low says Water Year 2021 was one of the driest on record.
"The majority of the basin is dry to extremely dry, and the latest drought monitor puts 84% of the basin as being classified as 'abnormally dry or worse,'" Low said. "Water Year '21, which covered the period from October 2020 through September 2021, was the 17th driest on record for the basin in 126 years."
Corps officials have also noted that 2021 was the 10th lowest annual runoff for the Missouri River Basin in 123 years of record keeping.
Low says all of this will likely result in minimal flooding, at least through March, along the Missouri River Basin.
"This outlook would indicate that the only area within the Missouri River Basin that has a greater than 50% of flooding would be in south central Missouri and maybe extreme eastern Kansas," Low said. "This is typical, risk for flooding between now and late-March is dependent upon the timing and location of any rain events, or any plains snow melt, or rain or snow events."
Additionally, Mike Dulin, out of the Corps' Kansas City District Emergency Management, says levee repairs and rehab from the floods of 2019 in northwest Missouri are nearly complete.
"Some of the work that remains is seeding and things like that, and we'll wait until the seeding window opens up in the Spring," Dulin said. "Other ones that are yet to finish, Pulp number nine up in Pulp County Missouri is our only levee with a breach remaining, and right now the levee district and landowners are in negotiations to come to an agreement of how the setback should cut through the landowner's properties, so that's out of the Corps' hands."
The Corps' first flood outlook for late spring and summer will be issued Thursday, February 10th. Corps officials say releases from Gavins Point dam in South Dakota were increased from the minimum 12,000-cubic feet per second to help mitigate sudden cold temperatures across the lower basin.