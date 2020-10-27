Shenandoah Water Treatment Plant

Shenandoah Water Treatment Plant

 Photo courtesy of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents are advised of a water main break in town.

City Water Superintendent Tim Martin says the break occurred at Anna Crose and Keith Drive in Shenandoah. No timeline was given as to the break's repair. A bottled water advisory has been issued for residents of Keith Drive south of Anna Crose, including residents of Shenwood Drive, until further notice. Anyone with questions should call the Shenandoah Water Department at 712-246-3372, or email tmartin@shenandoahiowa.net.

