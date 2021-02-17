(Shenandoah) -- Residents in a small portion of Shenandoah must stick to bottled water for the time being.
City officials say a bottled water advisory remains in effect for residents living along East Ferguson Road east of Center Street and Waubonsie Park. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the advisory was issued Tuesday morning after a water main broke in front of the Waubonsie Park entrance.
"The break, itself, has been repaired," said Lyman. "But, with the amount of water lost, and just as a precaution, we still have the bottled water advisory in effect for residents east of that park. It's not a ton of residents in town, it's just for folks east of there. It's dead-end line."
Though the line is repaired, Lyman says the advisory remains for a few more days.
"They're taking a sample as we speak," said Lyman. "They're sending that up to the lab in order to lift that bottled water advisory. They've got about a 24-hour turnaround time on that lab sample. We'll know more as far as lifting that goes either late Thursday or early Friday morning."
Lyman thanked city crews for enduring record-breaking cold temperatures in repairing the broken main. He says reaching the line took a lot of digging.
"There on Ferguson, the road surface is built up pretty high, and there's a pretty significant ditch there," he said. "So, it took a little to get down to it, and discover the source, and get a band clamped over it to seal that up."
City officials aren't sure what caused the break. Lyman says a number of factors could have caused the rupture--including the cold.