(Clarinda) — Southwest Regional Water District officials are reporting a large water outage in parts of Page and Taylor counties following a main break.
The Southwest Regional Water District says an 8-inch water main line south of Clarinda broke, causing an outage to several rural customers. In Page County, the outage affects customers in East River, Nebraska, East Nodaway, Buchanan and NE Harlan townships. In Taylor County, the outage is in Dallas, Mason and Polk townships.
Officials say they expect the outage to last until 6 p.m. or until the main is repaired. Once service is restored, a boil order will go into effect for the outage area until further notice.
Anyone with questions can contact the Southwest Regional Water District offices at (800) 579-8068.