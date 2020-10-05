(KMAland) -- Southwest Regional Water District customers in a portion of Page County will be without water service for a time Tuesday.
Officials with Southwest Regional Water District say crews will be performing a line repair Tuesday. The repair will cause a water service outage for customers in Nebraska, Nodaway East, East River and Buchanan Townships in Page County from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Because the repair is a controlled repair, there will not be a boil order issued following the outage. For questions, contact the water district's office at (712) 542-3259 or (800) 579-8068.