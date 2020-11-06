(KMAland) -- Portions of rural Montgomery County will be without water or experience low pressure Monday.
Officials with the Southwest Regional Water District say crews will begin work on valve installation Monday morning at 8 on a 10-inch line. During the work, customers in Frankfort, Scott and East townships will experience no water or low water pressure. Work is scheduled to be complete by 4 p.m. Monday. No boil order will be issued as the work is being done under controlled depressurization of the system.
Anyone with questions can call Southwest Regional Water District at (712) 542-3259.