(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials rescued two people in trouble in the river late Tuesday evening.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says his department along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the county's emergency management agency responded to the call of individuals in distress on the East Nishnabotna River between Red Oak and Elliott at around 8:20 p.m. Bruce says the two were not from the area, and because disoriented with their location while floating down the river. Emergency services located the individuals along the river at approximately 137th Street, and assisted them in exiting the river without incident. No injuries reported.
Red Oak's Fire Department extends its gratitude to citizens responding with air boats, as well as the Midwest Regional Dive Team for their assistance.