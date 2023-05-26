(Council Bluffs) -- Some KMAland residents must conserve water until further notice due to problems at an area treatment plant.
Officials with the Regional Water Rural Water District Friday declared level yellow--the second level of a system of progressive levels within its emergency water conservation plan. That means members of the Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System must observe mandatory water usage restriction measures effective immediately. Regional water association members in Shelby, Audubon, Cass, Harrison and northern Pottawattamie counties are impacted by the restrictions.
Mandatory restriction measures include:
---No outdoor watering or irrigation of any kind between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs less than four years old, plus new seeding and sod is permitted once per week, with an application not to exceed one inch and only between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
---No car washing is allowed, except at commercial establishments providing that service as their only means of income. Hours of use at those locations are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
---No water will be used to fill private swimming pools, children's wading pools or similar facilities.
---No water will be used to clean streets, driveways or sidewalks.
---Large volume water users--including industries, motels, hotels, eating establishments and livestock confinements may be asked to scale back services and/or production.
---Schools are strongly urged to cancel P.E. and athletic competitions that require showers or attract crowds, or take other actions to reduce water consumption.
Anyone with questions should contact the Regional Water Office at 712-343-2413.