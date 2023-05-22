(Shenandoah) -- Public hearings on proposed water and sewer rate increases top Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council agenda.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council holds hearings on proposed 1.5% increases in water rates each year over a three-year period, and proposed sewer rate increases over that same three-year period, with an 11% hike the first year, and increases of 10% in years two and three. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the water rate increases are necessary in order to meet the rising costs of treating water. McQueen says the city proposes smaller increases now in order to avoid "sticker shock" from bigger jumps in the future.
"I'm not in favor of it," said McQueen, "but, I think what we have to do is the right thing, and my doing this, we won't have to put on a higher increase on water to the citizens by doing these smaller increments over a period of time. I would much rather do it that way, and be able to keep paying our bills, than hit them with a 30-to-40% increase down the road."
McQueen says the sewer rate hikes will cover a portion of the costs of constructing a new wastewater treatment plant, replacing the current facility that's six decades old, and no longer meets Iowa Department of Natural Resources standards.
"Sixty years ago, there were people in town--either with the city or whatever--that had to make the decision to build that plant," he said. "We're in that time again where it's our turn. We have to do this to keep up, we have to do this to provide for the city, because nobody wants to go back to outhouses. So, we have to do this."
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says residents with questions regarding the proposed rate hikes should attend Tuesday night's hearing.
"I do understand people's concerns when it comes to that," said Lyman. "We do monitor this on an annual basis--sometimes more frequently than that. We try to make sure we're keeping costs as low as we possibly can while continuing to provide safe drinking water, and a safe sewer system, and all that."
City Water Superintendent Tim Martin and Wastewater Superintendent Tom Foutch will discuss the increases during the public hearing.