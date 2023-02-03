(Farragut) -- Local artists continue the legacies of Rock n' Roll icons of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s and plan to put some love in the air in Farragut next weekend.
The Waterfalls in Farragut will host the Winter Romance Party on Saturday, February 11th with a dinner at 5 p.m. and a show at 6:30 p.m. featuring several local students and impersonators headlined by Ben and Lauren Johnson with their Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline impersonations. Kip Anderson is one of the event organizers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Anderson says the event's inspiration came after attending similar events in northwest Missouri.
"We wanted to do that here and bring something up this way, and we met Ben and Lauren (Johnson) and they are excellent impersonators and decided we wanted to bring them up here," said Anderson. "Also to have a night where we could be without masks post COVID-19 in the middle of the winter and we can enjoy ourselves and that's what we're going to do."
Show-goers will have a meal choice between chicken or smoked brisket, and a cash bar will also be available.
Elvis impersonator Ben Johnson also has ties to the region after growing up in Stanberry, Missouri. Johnson says he got into the impersonation business nearly nine years ago after getting some inspiration from the 2005 biographical film of Johnny Cash, "Walk the Line."
"Then I wanted to sing Johnny Cash tunes and well I didn't really have the voice for it, so I started to listen to this other character in the movie as they had an (actor) playing Elvis," said Johnson. "It just took off from there as I loved the music, the style, and the way he moved, and I got to the point where I liked to do it myself."
Over the years, Johnson says he has tried to keep the impersonation as authentic as possible.
"You just watch his movies and what little bit of film you can get ahold of on YouTube of him back in the 50s, 60s, and 70s -- there's not us much as people would think, but you just try to make it as authentic as possible," he said. "Really, my mission, more or less, would be to show people today what Elvis truly was back then and I figured the best way to do that was to physically do it and do it in person."
Anderson says they will also have local students and adults impersonating the likes of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Big Bopper, and the Beach Boys.
"A student from Shenandoah is going to Ritchie Valens, and then we've got Buddy Holly and Big Bopper that are going to be done by kids from Sidney, so we've got the music programs from Sidney, Shenandoah, and Tarkio participating and we'll have some high schools kids coming in and they're very talented," said Anderson. "And then we have a local nurse whose going to be doing a number or two for us and we'll have a couple Beach Boys songs."
Other impersonations include Meghan Trainor, the Safaris, and more, along with an appearance from 2022 Miss Teen USA Faron Medhi. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and tickets to the show are $35 and still available. To reserve your spot, call 712-246-1774. You can hear the full interviews with Anderson and Johnson below: