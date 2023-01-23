(Lincoln) -- A former southeast Nebraska lawmaker is once again serving in a major capacity with an important regulatory agency.
Dan Watermeier was recently reelected the Nebraska Public Service Commission's chair for a third year. A former state senator, Watermeier is in the fifth year of a six-year term as District 1 commissioner, serving eight counties in southeast Nebraska. Watermeier tells KMA News it's an honor to be selected as the commission's chair for another year.
"The chair is really kind of involved in the administration process between myself and the executive director on employee issues, managing the timelines when we meet, being available to visit about employees," said Watermeier. "The executive director still hires all employees, but it falls under my purview to have that responsibility as well. Plus, it's the idea of managing the agenda, and what we talk about week to week."
Watermeier expects the commission to tackle two big issues this year. The first involves licensure and regulation of grain dealers and warehouses in the state.
"With the high commodity prices, and the issues that come along with that," he said, "there's a higher potential for risk. We've all seen it in those times where there's a lot of dollars floating around in our industry, that there could be some bad actors. So, we're upping our involvement in the licensure of these grain dealers and warehouses."
He says the second issue concerns overseeing federal dollars flowing into the state for future broadband expansion projects. Former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts appointed the commission to administer approximately $100 to 300 million in federal funds flowing into the state for broadband endeavors in the next 10 months.
"We're fully engaged in planning dollars, which have to be written down and explained how we plan to spend these dollars, and how we're held accountable for waste, fraud and abuse," said Watermeier. "We take that responsibility very seriously."
And, with the 2023 Nebraska Unicameral in session, Watermeier says the PSC will deal with budgetary issues, as well.