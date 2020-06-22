(Bartlett) – Fremont County authorities have a message for motorists trying to drive on parts of County Road J-10 or Waubonsie Avenue: stay off.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says numerous motorists have driven through the construction on Waubonsie Avenue between Bluff Road and Bartlett, making it dangerous for construction workers, hindering progress and the completion of repairs.
County officials say the only access to Bartlett is via Interstate 29. Citations will be issued to all non-construction vehicles in the construction site.