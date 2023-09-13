(Clarinda) -- Officials with a KMAland mental health provider are coming to the aid of clients battling food insecurity.
Earlier this month, Waubonsie Mental Health launched a community food drive benefiting local food banks--many of which serve the agency's clients. Jade Freese is IHH care coordinator with Waubonsie. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Wednesday morning, Freese says many clients are coping with the loss of food stamps.
"We've recently seen a lot of clients and families who've had a massive reductions in food stamps," said Freese, "which allows them to feed their families nutritious food. And then, our food pantries are lacking as well, because there's so many people that need them. So, we're trying to benefit the best of both worlds."
Freese says securing enough food donations is huge for Waubonsie's clients.
"At the end of the day, obviously, inflation and grocery prices are ridiculous," she said. "And, when people who are already on a limited budget have their food stamps drastically reduced, and you're trying to feed a family of four, it's hard to do. And, providing nutritious food for your growing kids and things like that is hard. It can also take a toll on people's mental health, with the worry and anxiety, and things like that."
Donations of nonperishable food times may be dropped off at Waubonsie's offices in Clarinda, Shenandoah and Red Oak through October 5th. The agency's offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call Waubonsie Mental Health's main office at 712-542-2388. You can hear the full interview with Jade Freese here: