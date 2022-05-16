(Tabor) -- As Iowa continues to celebrate May Beef Month, KMA News was able to catch up with one area beef producer.
Justin and Jamie Ewalt are the owners of Waubonsie Ridge Beef located in Tabor. Along with their cattle feeding operation, the Ewalts have a physical location in downtown Tabor to sell their cuts of meat. On the KMA "Morning Show," Justin says that May Beef Month provides an opportunity to recognize the hard work that so many put in.
"There's a lot of different facets to this industry that we all tend to forget once in a while," said Ewalt. "I think you've got a lot of folks that find their niche and work awful hard at it. This isn't a 9-5 type of business, so it's something in everybody's blood that's in the industry. It's not always a situation where you're looking to get rich by any means, but it's the love of doing what your family's done before you and continuing that tradition."
Justin and Jamie have deep family roots in the cattle industry being fourth generation cattle feeders. After initially focusing on raising beef cattle for private resale, they decided to branch out their operation. Ewalt says they not only wanted to improve their own business, but the community as well.
"We took a different look at it when my wife and I took over the operation," said Ewalt. "We were looking for a different way to add value to not only our operation, but the community as well. That's where we came up with the idea for Waubonsie Ridge Beef and the idea of marketing our own brand of beef right here in Southwest Iowa."
Ewalt continues by saying that being involved in the process from start to end allows them to provide a better product for their customers.
"You can kind of get a sense for what works and what doesn't when it comes to an animal that eventually ends up in a freezer or on your plate," said Ewalt.
While the past year has been filled with ups and downs in the beef industry, Ewalt says he's excited for the future and the next generation of cattlemen and women.
To learn more about the Ewalts and everything Waubonsie Ridge Beef has to offer, visit them on Main Street in Tabor or online at waubonsieridgebeef.com. You can hear the full interview with Justin Ewalt here: