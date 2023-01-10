(Tabor) -- A Tabor-based beef producer recently received a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
Waubonsie Ridge Beef was one of the several recipients announced late last week of a USDA Value Added Producer Grant designed to diversify product use for farmers and ranchers. Waubonsie received a $210,000 grant to primarily assist in constructing a processing facility. Justin Ewalt is one of the co-owners of Waubonsie Ridge Beef. Ewalt tells KMA News the facility would go a long way in providing a more efficient process for their product and giving them additional marketing competitiveness.
"It'll cut down tremendously on travel time for us as far as moving livestock to the production facility and getting that moved back home, so we'll be able to do a lot more of that right here in house," said Ewalt. "You know all those costs add up and have to be factored in."
Ewalt says the grant process has not only resulted in a significant financial boost for their expansion efforts but also provided guidance for their operation moving forward.
"In terms of putting a business plan together that makes sense and seeing how this thing looks three years from now or five years from now and forward -- it gives you a little comforting feeling to know you're on the right track," he said. "We feel we have a great idea that's working, but they kind of put all the pieces of the puzzle together for us and helped us get that vision farther out and knowing we were on the right track."
However, other expansion efforts have been ongoing for the past few months, including a new retail location in Glenwood. Ewalt says the new site has been well received.
"We saw an opportunity and had some folks in Glenwood that had a retail location in downtown Glenwood that kind of fit the mold of what we were doing and a lot of our customers here in Tabor were actually from the Glenwood area too," Ewalt explained. "So, the expansion seemed natural knowing that we had this going in the background to maybe turn Tabor into a retail and a production facility at the same time."
However, Ewalt says he and co-owner Jamie Ewalt have greatly appreciated the community support that has allowed them to grow beyond a small shop on their farm.
"Taking that next step to be on Main Street in town was a little nerve-racking for us because we just didn't have that experience and knowledge, but the community support was terrific and it's still that way," said Ewalt. "And with the expansion into Glenwood, everyone's excited, and when you have repeat customers day-in and day-out that's probably a sign that things are going right and you're doing the right thing."
Ewalt says an exact construction timeline for the processing facility is yet to be determined. However, the hope is to have it operational by late fall.