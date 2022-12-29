(Hamburg) -- In an effort to ring in the new year on a healthy note, hikers are encouraged to visit their local state parks for a nationwide event Sunday.
The First Day Hike is a nationwide initiative aimed at getting people out and about and into various state parks to experience nature in a different way. The Waubonsie State Park has been an active participant in the program for nearly the past eight years and will host their hike at 1 p.m. Park Director Matt Moles says the program also serves as an opportunity to remind people of the options available at their state parks.
"It was kind of an effort to get folks out in nature and appreciating their parks at a time when a lot of people normally wouldn't," said Moles. "Our parks are open year round and especially here in Iowa we welcome people 365 days a year, we keep cabins open, and things like that. So we just wanted to bring folks in and let them know we're still here and also maybe help provide a service in jumpstarting some of those New Year's resolutions."
Additionally, he says people will likely experience plenty of wildlife on the trek and explore different areas of the park. Those interested in participating can meet at Wa-Shawtee Lodge on Waubonsie Park Road.
"We usually go for two to two-and-a-half miles and the terrain is moderate because it's not really easy to find a flat spot here in Waubonsie so there will be a few hills," Moles explained. "We always design the route of the hike to dodge any current weather or ground conditions so right now, we've got some melting snow. So, we'll design a route this week that helps avoid any wet spots in the trails."
Moles reminds people they will be hiking in a group and advises those wishing to bring a dog to ensure they are on a leash. Before and after the hike, Moles says plenty of refreshments will be available at the Wa-Shawtee Lodge.
"We'll have hot soup and a few other snacks available there for the first several dozen people that show up at least," he said. "We'll have cookies, coffee, and hot chocolate available there as well throughout the day before and after the hike."
Despite dealing with inclement weather during the first couple of renditions, Moles says the event has continued to grow and brings many people to the park.
"I do remember that it snowed that (first) day and a lot of people assumed that we would cancel it, but a number of people still showed up and we went for a hike anyways and I think we had around a dozen folks," said Moles. "Then the next year it snowed again and we still had maybe 30 folks. It just kept growing from there and at our peak, we stopped counting at about 240."
Other parks in western Iowa hosting the national event include Lake Anita State Park, Loess Hills State Forest, Prairie Rose State Park, Springbrook State Park, and Stone State Park. You can find all the details on the First Day Hike on the Iowa DNR's website. A link is available with this story at kmaland.com.