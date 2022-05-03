(Hamburg) -- The erratic spring weather is making things a bit tricky for local wildlife management staff.
That's according to the Iowa DNR's Waubonsie State Park manager Matt Moles. Last month Iowa saw some of its windiest days on record, prompting county and state officials to issue burn barns, high wind warnings, and other advisories. Moles says park staff has had to try and adapt their usual prescribed burning schedule
"It's been really tough to do fire work this year," said Moles. "We did a 750-acre burn unit here as part of a special event and things went really well, but it was hard to shoot through that window of not-so-windy days."
Like other management offices, the Waubonsie State Park frequently conducts controlled burns. Every last detail of the burn is planned, from the size to the time of day. The frequency and location of the burns typically depends on the landscape and seasonal conditions.
A controlled or prescribed burn is meant to help regulate vegetation growth and rejuvenate the soil around it. These "disturbances" help keep the local ecosystem in balance. Moles says that while it's human nature to extinguish fires, they do provide many benefits.
"Throughout the years humanity, for good reason, has suppressed wildfires," said Moles. "But in reality the landscape, when it doesn't have our influence, needs that to stay in balance and for plants to have fertilizer, develop areas of sunlight, and all kinds of other things. Fire just does a lot for the landscape."
Along with the 750-acre prescribed fire on April 18, the DNR also hosts a Cooperative Burn Week that centers on controlled burn education. Moles discussed the importance of burns as well as some other wildlife highlights on the KMA "Morning Show." You can hear the full interview here: