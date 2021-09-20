(Wayne) -- Wayne State College will be hosting a Piano Duo concert this evening featuring faculty members.
The Piano Duo: Music by Women concert will take place tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the college's Ley Theatre in the Brandenburg Education Building. The concert will feature Professor of Piano and Music Department Chair Dr. Angela Miller-Niles, and Wayne State College Staff Accompanist Shelly Armstrong. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," Friday, Miller-Niles says while they are still in an unusual setup, it will be good to have an audience back again.
"You know, we're able to actually have an audience which is much more fulfilling that performing just to the cameras, there's no energy or feedback from the audience, so that's great," Miller-Niles said. "It's sort of a funny setup in person here, because we're temporarily in a different building, our fine arts building is being renovated. We'll have a setup where one grand (piano), I'll be up on the stage, and the other grand is right up against the stage but on the floor, so we're adjusting with another unusual situation, but at least we can have our students and community members come see the concert."
The concert will feature work solely by women composers, and while the department has done a few concerts similar to this in the past, Miller-Niles says it's always great to learn about new female composers.
"One piece is by Miriam Hyde, whose an Australian composer, she's really well known in Australia, but not really in the rest of the world, and her piece is "Fantasia on Waltzing Matilda," an Australian kind of folk song," Miller-Niles said. "Then we got a piece by Dana Suesse, an American, she was known as the 'girl Gershwin' during her life, and she was actually pretty famous in the 1930s and 40s. So we're doing a piece that's kind of like a Rhumba called "Danza a media noche," by her."
Other works to be performed include a two-piano arrangement of "Piano Concerto No. 1" by Soviet and Jewish composer Zara Levina.
Miller-Niles says her enjoyment of playing, teaching, and performing piano started at a young age.
"My mom gave me lessons when I was five, and I started 'real' lessons when I was six, (and) played all through high school," Miller-Niles said. "My undergrad is in Piano Performance from the University of South Dakota, and then went on to my Masters at Central Michigan, and Doctorate at the University of Colorado-Boulder. I've always enjoyed playing, I've played for church, accompanying, and playing with different groups, so it was really a big part of my life and still is."
The concert is free and open to the public, and will also be livestreamed. More information on the piano recital can be found by contacting the Wayne State College Department of Music at 402-375-7359.
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Angela Miller-Niles below.