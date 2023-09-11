(Shenandoah) -- Twenty-two years ago today (Monday), the lives of people across the nation and the world were irrevocably changed.
In what has become an annual tradition, Shenandoah residents paused to remember those who perished in the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs performed "American the Beautiful" during noontime Patriot's Day ceremonies at Bogart Park in Shenandoah. Band members were not alive that when hijacked jetliners slammed into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Another hijacked plane crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. For speakers like Curtis Osborn, grand exalted ruler of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge, the memories of that momentous day in history remain fresh.
"We remember when the towers fell, and lives were lost," said Osborn. "We remember the dust and the smoke, the despair and the grief, and that sense of vulnerability and shock. We remember the numbness that overwhelmed us as we watched our screens for hours and hours, waiting for an explanation--understanding that never came.
"We remember."
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen remembered how ordinary Americans performed extraordinary acts of heroism on 9/11.
"Firefighters and police officers rushed into crumbling buildings and raging fires to saved others," said McQueen. "EMTs, construction workers, colleagues and strangers tended to the wounded. Passengers and crew members took their lives for fear of another attack. And, a generation of women and men answered the call of duty by joining our armed forces to defend our nation and our democracy. These patriots--people of undaunted courage, uncommon resolve and unwavering perseverance are forever ingrained in our national character."
McQueen tells KMA News Shenandoah and other communities have heroes among us...the police officers, firefighters and EMTs who often risk their lives in responding to the call of duty.
"We have police officers that go to calls that have no idea anymore who's armed or whatever," said McQueen. "We have fire departments that go into homes that are burning. That takes a lot of guts, but it's compassion. When you talk to an ambulance driver that takes a call, they don't go because they have to, they go because of what they feel for their fellow human beings. So, they're going to get into that ambulance, they're going to get you to the hospital--same with our others;."
McQueen and other participants say it's important to continue holding the 9/11 ceremonies each year so that future generations learn and understand that day's tragic events. Representatives of Shenandoah's American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary and the Elks Lodge placed wreaths near the Bogart Park time capsule in remembrance of the victims.