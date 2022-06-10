(KMAland) -- Next Wednesday, communities far and wide will take the time to acknowledge and try to remedy many of the issues aging populations encounter.
June 15 is marked as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations. The day is used to promote a better understanding of elderly neglect and abuse through various processes. Elder Rights Specialist at the Connections Area Agency on Aging Tasha Jones states that the topic of elder abuse is one that is often overlooked, and events such as Wednesday's help bring it to light.
"We are well aware of child abuse or domestic violence, but oftentimes we don't like to think about abuse or neglect with our older Iowans," said Jones. "We like to take the time to make aware that it is happening locally in our communities, in our neighborhoods, and there are resources and supports out there to help keep people safe."
According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, nearly 1 in 10 Americans over age 60 have experienced some form of abuse. This includes actions such as neglect and financial exploitation. In an effort to both educate and limit the cases of elder abuse, Jones says the CAAA offers a number of programs throughout Iowa.
"We do ongoing education events throughout the year throughout our 20 county service area," said Jones. "We have a big presence on social media to be able to share information and resources all around. We do speak on a state level as well just to raise the awareness that it's happening."
During World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and the coming months, the CAAA is partnering with the Attorney General's Office to discuss scams targeted at elders, and sparking awareness through lighting Iowa landmarks in the color purple at nighttime. Jones says getting the conversation started is the first step towards family and friends taking action to protect elders.
"The big one is communication," said Jones. "We often see that a big thing is going to be the isolation that leaves individuals more susceptible to the scams or financial exploitation."
More information about upcoming elder care and abuse prevention events can be found through the CAAA's website calendar at connectionsaaa.org and the group’s social media pages. If you suspect an individual is in need of care or have questions about identifying neglect, reach out to 800-432-9209. You can hear the full interview with Elder Rights Specialist Tasha Jones below.