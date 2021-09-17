(Clarinda) -- Work on a road project spanning two counties has been delayed due to expected bad weather.
Officials in Page and Taylor counties say work on County Road J-20 or 130th Street between U.S. Highway 71 and Highway 148 has been delayed until Monday. Fog seal work is planned for that stretch of road through Tuesday. Officials say the road will be closed to all traffic, but may cross at intersections along J-20. No detour is signed for the short duration closure. Officials add no pavement markings are planned for three to four weeks after the fog seal is placed.