(KMAland) -- Area law enforcement officials are hoping the combination of winter weather and impaired driving over New Years does not add up to a deadly holiday.
A low pressure system that originated in Texas is expected to clip northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa with its western edge, bringing a second round of winter weather this week. That could mean winter weather hitting the area just as the roadways fill up with holiday travelers. Trooper Ryan DeVault is Public Resource Officer with the Iowa State Patrol's District 3 office in Council Bluffs. He says the New Years Eve and New Years Day timeframe generally means more impaired drivers on the road.
"New Years is one of those holidays that's not the deadliest holiday that we see from a traffic fatality standpoint, but of the fatalities that we do have occur on New Years, approximately half of those -- at least from previous years -- have shown to be alcohol-related," said DeVault.
In addition to impaired drivers in the evening and early morning hours, DeVault says it's possible to see impaired drivers on New Years Day through the morning.
"If you're up until 1 or 2 o'clock in the morning and you just go to sleep for four or five hours, then get back in your vehicle and get behind the wheel, just keep in mind that with the number of hours that you have there and the time that you haven't consumed any alcohol, doesn't necessarily mean that you've 'slept it off,'" said DeVault. "Your alcohol levels and your impairment levels can still be over the legal limit even that following morning."
DeVault says the weather complicates travel over the holiday. He suggests staying vigilant with the forecast.
"Obviously, this year they are talking anywhere from one-to-three and three-to-five inches on New Years Day," said DeVault. "If you are going somewhere for New Years Eve, it may be a good idea to plan on hanging out there if at all possible. Make sure you monitor those roadways."
The latest road conditions from the Iowa Department of Transportation are available from 511ia.org.