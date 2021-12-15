UPDATED: 11:05 AM Wednesday, December 15th, 2021
(Valley) -- KMAland residents should be on a heightened state of alert for high winds and severe weather this afternoon and evening.
That's according to National Weather Service officials, who are monitoring what they call an "unprecedented" December weather system expected to generate high winds, severe weather and perhaps tornadoes. Weather service officials in Valley, Nebraska held a webinar late this (Wednesday) morning regarding the storm system expected to hit the region. Officials say widespread damage is anticipated as wind speeds continue to increase through the afternoon, and dangerous fire conditions will persist. However, the weather service says severe storms are now more likely than projected earlier. Most of the region has been placed in a moderate risk for severe weather, with storms entering southwest Iowa between 3:30-and-5:30 p.m.
Weather service officials are also stressing the importance of seeking shelter BEFORE storms arrive. With the storms' forward speed--which officials call "incredible"--there may not be time to drive to a shelter. Storm speeds of up to 80 mph are possible.
Earlier in the day, Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist for the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office, expressed concerns about the speed of storm systems.
"These storms are going to have the capability of doing that," he said. "What concerns me is there storms are going to be moving very quickly, just because of the winds. This whole system is just going to be moving in a hurry. So, any fires that develop are going to be moving very quickly, but any severe storms that develop are going to be moving very quickly, and any tornadoes that develop are moving a lot faster than they normally would be."
Nicolaisen admitted dealing with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes instead of snow and ice this time of year is unusual.
"Maybe you can find one corollary from five years ago," said Nicolaisen. "There was some tornadoes around the Hastings area at Christmastime, but a good portion of eastern Nebraska and Iowa have never seen a tornado recorded in the month of December. So, it's very, very rare, and this just gives you an idea of how odd this whole thing is."
Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert is among the local officials monitoring weather information. Reacting to the weather service's webinar, Grebert had this advice to residents.
"With the forecast the way it is, listening to the National Weather Service, and the high winds that are coming, and possibility of severe weather moving quickly through Page County," said Grebert, "I just want to make sure everyone is aware to keep some sort of alert system handy--either radio, TV, weather radio, cell phone, weather radio, something nearby that they are alerted of whether going on around them and in Page County."
Grebert added he's very glad area school districts either called off classes today or are dismissing early because of the high wind and severe weather potential.
ORIGINAL STORY: 7:32 A.M. Wednesday, December 15th, 2021
(Valley) -- At a time of the year when winter weather is usually a concern, National Weather Service officials say high winds and severe weather are big threats today.
Officials say a 'very rare' system is expected to wreak havoc across KMAland. A high wind warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. today for southwest and south central Iowa and eastern Nebraska.The weather service has also issued a high wind warning from 9 a.m. to midnight for northwest Missouri. The weather service has issued a red flag warning for most of KMAland from noon to 9 p.m. because of the extreme fire danger. Taylor Nicolaisen is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. In addition to record-breaking high temperatures, Nicolaisen tells KMA News high winds are expected for a prolonged period this afternoon.
"Typically, you're dealing with wind damage with a gust that will last, you know, just a few minutes," said Nicolaisen, "or, a wave of winds that will last 15 minutes to a half hour. But, we're expecting three hours of pretty significant winds. Sixty miles per hour for three hours is just something that most trees and backyards aren't subject to. So, power outages are probably going to be an issue. Sometimes, those wires will bounce into each other, and we'll see some arching. Fire dangers are also going to be an issue."
Nicolaisen says confidence is growing toward a severe weather outbreak later this afternoon into early this evening.
More normal weather is expected to return on Thursday, with highs only in the mid-40's.