(Valley) -- Parts of KMAland escaped significant damage from a pair of tornadoes Friday evening.
Van DeWald is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. DeWald tells KMA News survey teams confirmed two twisters touching down south of Douglas, Nebraska in Otoe County.
"They were very short lived," said DeWald. "They were only on the ground for a couple of minutes. Path lengths were anywhere from about half a mile to eight-tenths of a mile, and peak wind speeds about 93 mph."
DeWald says both tornadoes caused minimal damage.
"They did some minor damage," he said. "There some barns that were destroyed. Some tree damage was noted, but nothing substantial to homes."
No injuries were reported. Given the strong storm system, DeWald says most of the region got off lucky in terms of damage.
"Well, it certainly could have been a lot worse," said DeWald. "That's what the models were kind of showing earlier in the day. But, it wasn't as bad as what we were thinking."
Cool, wet weather returned in the wake of the severe weather. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal most of the week, with a warm up anticipated this weekend.