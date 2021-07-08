(Omaha) -- National Weather Service officials call it "a complicated weather scenario."
Certain signs point to a potential for severe weather in a wide swath of KMAland late Friday afternoon and evening into early Saturday morning. Hot, muggy conditions and an approaching trough of low pressure could generate large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes between 4-and-10 p.m. Friday, with damaging winds and hail overnight Friday into Saturday. Brian Miller is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Miller tells KMA News activities may start with thundershowers early Friday morning.
"Those would not probably be severe," said Miller. "But, how long those linger in the morning, along with the location of any frontal boundaries potentially associated with the outflow from those storms, and then, just exactly how warm it gets tomorrow (Friday) afternoon will be some of the key factors determining if we do get storms."
Miller, however, says there's still uncertainty as to the weather system's timing and severity.
"There's some potential for strong to severe storms in the late afternoon and evening," he said. "But, there's also a potential that the atmosphere may remain capped, or in other words, there just won't be any storm development (in the afternoon), with storms then increasing in coverage Friday night after dark."
Most of eastern Nebraska, western Iowa and northwest Missouri has been placed under a slight risk for severe weather, with limited tornado potential.
"There's a considerable amount of model spread as to how far north and south the storms will develop," said Miller, "with all the different model outputs we have available to us. There's still a fairly decent large range of whether the heavier storms will come across more central and northern Iowa, or southwest Iowa and northern Missouri. As it gets closer, hopefully the certainty will increase."
Miller says residents should continue to monitor weather forecasts as the potential for storm activity develops.