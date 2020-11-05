(Valley) -- This week's weather may be reminiscent of summer, but winter conditions are just around the corner.
Most of KMAland already received a hint of what is yet to come with snowfall late last month. With that in mind, the National Weather Service stresses preparedness for the coming season. Brian Smith is warning coordinator meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Smith says there's steps to take to make sure your home is ready for winter's onslaught.
"If you're at home, you want to have extra things like extra batteries, extra food--high perishable-type food available in case the power goes out," said Smith. "If you have fuel for your heating, make sure you have plenty of that before a winter storm. You want to protect your animals and your livestock--move them to a shelter area."
And, Smith says have some supplies handy in your vehicle for winter traveling.
"We're coming into holiday season, where people are driving," he said. "Have a winter weather kit with you. Have things such as a first aid kit, a flashlight, maybe a windshield scraper, and blankets in case you do get stuck, maybe even a shovel."
In reflecting on last winter, Smith says variability in precipitation marked the winter of 2019-20.
"If you went into northeast Nebraska, they had above-normal snowfall," said Smith. "But if you went further south, it was a fairly mild winter--actually a very mild winter, with much less snowfall than we usually get. And, temperatures were a lot normal, too. So, it wasn't a bad winter at least for travel, and so forth."
This winter, Smith says a La Nina weather pattern may influence winter conditions.
"The temperatures in the Pacific Ocean cool off in the Equator off of Peru further west into the Pacific," he said. "Now, this influences the jet stream weather that drives our pattern. So, that is mainly going to come out of the northwest. So, we're going to get mostly systems coming out of Alberta called 'clipper systems' that come through occasionally."
And, what will that mean for winter temperatures and precipitation?
"Usually, we have slightly colder-than-normal temperatures during a winter like that," he said. "Our snowfall is undetermined, but, generally, we get maybe normal snow, maybe just below normal snowfall. We just don't get the real big snowfalls in a pattern like that."
You can find out more on winter weather preparedness from the National Weather Service's website. You can hear Brian Smith's interview on our "Morning Line" page.