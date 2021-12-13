(Valley) -- National Weather Service officials say high winds could cause problems for KMAland residents mid-week.
The weather service has issued a high wind watch for Wednesday morning through evening for most of southwest and south central Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Katie Gross is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Gross tells KMA News strong, gusty winds are expected most of the day.
"With this system, it's looking like we could have southwest winds that are sustained at 25 to 35 mph," said Gross, "and then gusts up to at least up to 65 mph at times across all of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa."
With the lack of moisture in the region over the past few weeks, Gross says brush fires are a big danger with Wednesday's expected high winds.
"We are definitely watching the potential for critical fire weather across the area," she said. "It will be fairly dry, with lower dew points in the region. And, especially with the winds, any fires that do get started would be fairly difficult to manage."
But, she says residents should be aware of other risk associated with strong winds.
"Definitely, if you have any outdoor decorations, make sure to either bring them in, or make sure they're very secure," said Gross. "And then, be extra careful when it comes to operating any machinery outside, or discarding any used matches, or anything like that, because they could quickly start fires that can get out of control. There's also the potential we could see some power outages in the region, with winds as strong as they're predicted to be. That's something to keep in mind, as well."
While saying strong thunderstorms are a possibility, Gross says it's "not extremely likely" the area will see a weather system similar to that spawning Friday night's deadly tornado outbreak across the southeastern U.S.