(Undated) -- "Unprecedented"--that's the word weather forecasters are using to describe the round of severe storms rolling through KMAland late Wednesday afternoon.
Damage assessments, cleanup activities and power line restoration continues across the region. Most weather officials were warning of an unusual severe weather event in December at least three days before Wednesday's storms. High wind warnings were issued in advance of the severe storms. Weatherology Forecaster Cara Foster tells KMA News she's amazed at the accuracy of the forecasts.
"We were kind of worried about that," said Foster, "since the snow storm we had about a week ago was a lot more than we expected across the Midwest. We were trying our best to keep people updated as much as possible. It was as crazy as we were thinking it was. It kind of seemed hard to believe."
In a month associated with winter weather, Foster says a severe weather event in December is unusual.
"We can see, maybe, this kind of stuff happening maybe in October, November," she said. "But, really, December is supposed to start taking form, and especially since we've had such a dry year. We had a drought over the summer. We haven't had too many snow events throughout this winter, yet. Then, of course, it just throws tornadoes at us. So, it's just an interesting change of events."
Lost in the carnage of Wednesday's storms are the record high temperatures set across the region. Shenandoah set a new record high of 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for December 15th set in 2002 by eight degrees.
"We broke so many records throughout the state yesterday (Wednesday)," said Foster. "We had at least 40 degrees above our seasonal temperature--which is just unheard of in December. Then, especially, with these severe storms, we had tornadoes, we had severe storm across the Midwest. It was just unprecedented."
Foster says the storms left colder, calmer weather in their wake. No significant weather events are expected in the near future.