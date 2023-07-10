(Webster City) -- The family of a Fremont County sheriff's deputy will be recognized this Saturday at a north central Iowa golfing event. The Hamilton County Peace Officers Association is sponsoring a golf tournament this Saturday, July 15 at the course south of Webster City with the proceeds to help the family of Austin "Melvin" Richardson who died a year ago in an accident.
Jason Dingman represents the association. Dingman says the association is made up of law enforcement officers from the Webster City Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's office, the Ellsworth Jewell Stanhope Police Department and Iowa State Patrol. Dingman said the day of golf in Webster City will be a way to assist the Richardson family.
"First thing is, we have registration for everyone, then the family comes out," said Dingman. "They get escorted out from the American Inn--they donate a couple of rooms for the family for the night. They get pampered, taken care of. We give them a police escort out. The fire department comes out--they've got the big ladder truck out with the American flag draped out for them. Then, we have an honor ceremony, where we present some gifts that have been made for the family, and tell the golfers about the family, so they can see who they're here to support.
"We've got about 35 teams registered right now, so spots are filling up," he added.
Dingman said a team from Fremont County will be a part of the golf event in Webster City. The evening will feature a meal and auction at the Briggs Woods Conference Center located adjacent to the golf facility, You may find out more about the golf event in memory of Austin Richardson at the Facebook page for the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association or by calling the Briggs Woods Golf Course club house at 515-832-9572.