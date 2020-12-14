(Westboro) -- Four people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Friday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route C near R Avenue, a mile west of Westboro. Authorities say a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by 47-year-old Bonnie Womeldorff of Westboro was eastbound on Route C when it exited the roadway, struck an embankment and went airborne. The vehicle's front driver's side then struck the embankment as it returned to the ground. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing southeast on the north side of the road.
Womeldorff was taken via Lifefight Helicopter to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph. Three passengers--18-year-old Makayla Kephart, 19-year-old Eathen Colwell and 28-year-old James McDonald, all of Westboro--were taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.