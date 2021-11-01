Accident

(Pickering) -- A Hopkins youth was injured in an ATV accident in Nodaway County early Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Ivory Road at 185th Street a mile north of Pickering. Authorities say a 2004 Kawa ATV driven by a 13-year-old male juvenile exited the west side of the road to avoid another vehicle. The vehicle struck a barbed wire and ejected the driver. Both the ATV and juvenile came to rest in a pasture west of Ivory Road.

The youth was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries.

