(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested on drug charges in Glenwood over the weekend.
Glenwood Police say 31-year-old Joshua Ehser of Lake Charles, Louisiana was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance. Ehser is being held in the Mills County Jail on $1,000 cash or surety bond. Police also arrested 45-year-old Casey Joe Helmer of Karlsruhe, North Dakota Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and carrying weapons. Helmer was released from the county jail after posting $3,000 bond.