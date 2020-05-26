(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested on separate drug-related traffic stops in Mills County over the Memorial Day weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Shaka Renee Gordon of Omaha was arrested late Sunday evening on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gordon was arrested on Main Street in Malvern shortly after 10:20 p.m. Gordon was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $4,000 bond.
Also arrested was 20-year-old Derek Aven Lara of Bellevue for possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lara was apprehended early Monday morning near the intersection of Kane Avenue and Karns Road at around 1:45 a.m. Lara was released from custody after posting $1,300 bond.
In addition, 19-year-old De'Sean Maurice McVay of Glenwood was arrested early Monday morning for domestic abuse assault. McVay is being held without bond, pending a court appearance.