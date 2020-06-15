(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested on separate drug busts in Mills County over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Dane Eugene Matthew Hansen of Bellevue was arrested late Saturday evening for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hansen was arrested near the intersection of Jamett and Levi Roads shortly before midnight. Hansen was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $1,300 bond.
Also arrested was 56-year-old Jeffrey Patrick Bogart of Omaha. Bogart was apprehended shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for possession and delivery of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, violation of the drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bogart was released from custody after posting $31,300 bond.
Other arrests and accident information is available with the sheriff's office's latest report: